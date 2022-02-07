Kylie Jenner Gives Birth To Second Child With Travis Scott
There’s a new member of the Kardashian family to keep up with. Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott, according to her Instagram post on Sunday.Full Article
Kylie Jenner has given birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott, although no name has been released yet.
The makeup mogul had some big news to share with her 308 million Instagram followers on Sunday (February 6).