A security guard on his first day at work in an art gallery vandalised a $1.5 million painting by a student of one of Russia's greatest avant-garde painters by doodling eyes and a mouth onto a bare face.Visitors spotted the additions...Full Article
Faceless painting worth $1.5m ruined after 'bored' security guard draws eyes on it
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Bored' Security Guard Draws Eyes on Million-Dollar Painting of Faceless Figures
You had ONE job, dude.
eBaums World
Extra Extra: "Bored" security guard penned eyes on faceless figures in $1M painting
"The Only Other," by MIDABI in Union Square
Because friendships are hard, check out today's end-of-day links: Harvard..
Gothamist