The sum of digits of the year ‘2022’ is 6 and in the study of numerology this number can be analogous to love, charm, good health, inert oneness, empathy and destiny. While Valentine’s day is marked on the same day every year on our calendars, Shastri Saurabh Sharma, Priest, Numerologist, shares predictions that will provide you an insight to this year’s valentine’s day as per your birthdate of the month.