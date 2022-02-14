Valentine’s Day prediction 2022 for your zodiac

The day of love is finally here and as the bells ring in the air, everyone can rejoice at the arrival of Valentine’s Day! Celebrated on February 14 every year, this day signifies love, togetherness, romance, passion and many other intimate feelings. Partners and loved ones on this day express their heartfelt desires and feelings to their significant others. However, according to astrology, this day will fare differently for all the twelve zodiac signs. They will experience the day of love in different ways. Tarot Card Reader Roshan Sylvia predicts how Valentine’s Day is going to be for all the zodiac signs. Read below: