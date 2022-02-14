8 foods you must avoid on Valentine's Day

It’s Valentine’s Day and everyone is rushing to get their partner seated in a luxury restaurant to surprise them and treat with their favourite food. Be it a long-distance relationship or the one where you get to meet every other day, Valentine’s Day is the best time to make your partner feel loved with a bunch of roses, chocolates and a romantic dinner. When we talk about dinner, there are several foods that are prepared and while some of them are actually aphrodisiacs, others can put off the mood. Foods like onion, garlic, oysters, spicy curries and even fried food are some that must be avoided on this day as they can ruin your whole day. Read below to know more about such foods.