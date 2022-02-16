The Duke of York will pay his accuser more than £12 million (NZ$24.4m) using money from the Queen, The Telegraph can disclose.It was announced on Tuesday that Prince Andrew, 61, had reached an out of court settlement with Virginia...Full Article
Queen to help pay for $24m Prince Andrew settlement
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement over sexual abuse claim
Queen’s son says he regrets association with Jeffrey Epstein, who he acknowledges ‘trafficked countless young girls over many..
Upworthy