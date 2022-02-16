Signs the marriage is over for men

When relationships hit a low, it can be easy to recognise the phase. Whereas, in marriages, it is quite difficult to do so mainly because there are a lot of fights, arguments and down moments that are quite normal in a marriage. So, understanding the end moment can cause quite a bit of haze. Certain actions and words do indicate that the marriage isn’t working anymore, no matter how brutal they are. To help men figure out, here are some signs that the marriage is completely over.