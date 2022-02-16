The last fashion film Bappi Lahiri shot for

Bappi Lahiri Last Film: India's 'Disco' icon Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16, 2022 due to obstructive sleep apnea. Apart from his popular disco-electronic music, Bappi Da was also known as a style icon for his trademark love for bling like gold chains, rings and big sunglasses. While the famous composer was often spotted on television music reality shows, he also collaborated for various interesting projects and one of them was a fashion film for Itrh, a fashion label started by Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal.