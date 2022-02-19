Know how to spot COVID signs in kids
For children who are too young to be vaccinated, it is very important to understand the COVID symptoms in them. Parents should make sure that their kids follow all safety rules while going to school; both indoors and outdoors. The risk of contracting the infection indoors is more than it is outdoors and since children spend most of the time inside classrooms parents should be more focused on masking, distancing, handwashing and ventilation of classrooms.Full Article