Holly Nover grew up trying to hide her stutter."I was very self conscious," said the 40-year-old St. Johns, Florida mom, whose 10-year-old son Colton also has a speech impediment. "So I developed habits to switch my words so it...Full Article
Unravelling the biology of a mysterious condition: stuttering
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Unraveling the biology of a mysterious condition: stuttering
Holly Nover grew up trying to hide her stutter.
“I was very self conscious,” said the 40-year-old St. Johns, Florida..
SeattlePI.com