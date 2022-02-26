Judge dismisses charges against 2 in 1990s child abuse case

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge on Friday dismissed charges against two people who had been imprisoned for years over a woman's accusations they molested her daughter and other Ohio Head Start pupils, saying new evidence would not support convictions if new trials were granted.



Among the evidence cited by Lorain County Judge Chris Cook were affidavits signed by the woman's son and her ex-husband that said she coached her daughter to accuse Nancy Smith, 64, and Joseph Allen, 68, of abuse in the early 1990s.



Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson's office previously reviewed the cases of Smith and Allen and concluded they were innocent. He had said previously he would ask Cook to dismiss the charges.



Smith spent 15 years in prison and Allen a total of 23 years behind bars.



Struggling to maintain their composure, both thanked their attorneys, the judge and those believed in their innocence on Friday.



The abuse case began in May 1993 when Margie Grondin told Lorain police that Smith had driven her daughter and other young children on a Head Start bus to a home where they were sexually abused.



In dismissing the case, Cook cited additional affidavits including one from retired Lorain police detective Tom Cantu, whose investigation found no evidence of abuse. His report was never given to Smith and Allen's attorneys to use at trial.



The affidavits, Cook said, “would torpedo any effort to convict them at a new trial.”



Attempts to reach Grondin, who now uses the last name Perazzola, were unsuccessful.



Cantu was removed from the investigation after Grondin complained that her allegations were being ignored. A new team of detectives were assigned to the case and Grondin convinced other parents their children were molested as well, Smith and Allen's attorneys say.



Allen became a...