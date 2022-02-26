Sharon Stone takes in Dolce&Gabbana at relaxed Milan fashion

MILAN (AP) — Front-rows of A-listers and shoulder-to-shoulder seating gave Milan Fashion Week a pre-pandemic air.



So far this week, Sharon Stone has sat appraisingly at Dolce & Gabbana, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have rocked Gucci, and Kim Kardashian wore Prada, at Prada.



After two years of digital-physical mix, social distancing and travel restrictions that kept many overseas buyers and editors away, there was a sense of return to some new normal, one now that includes war on Europe’s eastern fringe. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Milan’s central Piazza Duomo to demonstrate for peace on Saturday, crisscrossed by weekend shoppers and fashionistas.



Highlights from Saturday’s previews of mostly womenswear for next fall and winter include:



DOLCE&GABBANA CREATES REAL WORLD AVATAR



Want to be your own real-life avatar? Check out the latest collection by Dolce & Gabbana, who brought the metaverse onto the runway.



Why leave all the fun to the digital universe, when there is a real-life version of a shiny red mini-dress with exaggeratedly puffy sleeves, or a shaggy Yeti-style coat in bold stripes or checks?



Whatever the real-life avatar, the catchword in Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s new collection is sexy. The season’s stable are sheer stockings with garters, that peek out of short hemlines, through sheer lace dresses and even, improbably, from one-legged trousers. Yes, apparently, that innovation will be of some advantage in the D&G metaverse.



Corsets defined the shape of many coats and dresses, and also appeared as silky outlines on fitted black dresses, tops and jackets. For better moving from digital world to digital world, there were sleek fitted tops and leggings with shiny finishes worn under cutout dresses and skirts. Large 3-D-style...