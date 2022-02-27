The world's largest plane may have been destroyed by the conflict in Ukraine.The Antonov An-225 Mriya "Dream" was reportedly damaged by attacks on Gostomel airport near Kyiv this weekend.The six-engined giant is the world's largest...Full Article
World's largest aircraft Antonov-225 reported destroyed in Ukraine
