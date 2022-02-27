The Duke of Sussex said he and his wife had been "brought together for a reason" and shared a "commitment to a life of service" as they accepted a top accolade at the 53rd annual NAACP Image awards.The Duke and Duchess appeared...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive honour at annual NAACP Awards
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
