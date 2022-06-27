Stay the night on Dolly Parton's tour bus at Dollywood

Stay the night on Dolly Parton's tour bus at Dollywood

New Zealand Herald

Published

Country fans visiting Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park can now stay the night - just Two Doors Down - in her legendary 1986 tour bus.The musician spent 15 years touring on this famous roadster, penning many of her best known...

Full Article