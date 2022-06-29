Fake News Alert: Viral screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's rebirth news on Zee is NOT REAL!
Published
FAKE NEWS ALERT by ZEE: A viral screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's rebirth being circulated on social media is not real.Full Article
Published
FAKE NEWS ALERT by ZEE: A viral screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's rebirth being circulated on social media is not real.Full Article
Zee News has clarified that the screenshot that has been disseminated is fake and the brand has not aired such a programme or news..