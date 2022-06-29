Fake News Alert: Viral screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's rebirth news on Zee is NOT REAL!

Fake News Alert: Viral screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's rebirth news on Zee is NOT REAL!

Zee News

Published

FAKE NEWS ALERT by ZEE: A viral screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's rebirth being circulated on social media is not real.

Full Article