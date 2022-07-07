BREAKING — 'The Godfather' star James Caan dies at 82
Actor James Caan, best known for his role of impulsive mafioso Sonny Corleone in the first Godfather movie, passed away at the age of 82.Full Article
Caan's death was announced via Twitter on July 7.
James Caan, the US actor best known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died aged 82, his manager said Thursday.