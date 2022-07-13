US tourist falls into Vesuvius taking selfie with the volcano

A US tourist had to be rescued by Italian emergency services after dropping his phone into the crater of a famous Italian volcano. 23-year-old tourist identified as Philip Carroll was on a family trip to Naples when it is believed...Full Article
