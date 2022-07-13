Biden to ping through Israel's iconic spots on Mideast tour

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden's dash through Israel and the occupied West Bank this week is expected to cut across some of the region's most iconic places.



Both luxurious and grueling, Biden's visit starts with a VIP arrival at Israel's main commercial airport — an on-and-off nightmare for regular travelers this summer due to huge lines and delays — and pings through Jerusalem and the West Bank.



Most of his travels are focused on business. Upon arrival, he will get a close-up look at Israel's advanced missile-defense technology. The threat of Iran's nuclear capabilities and the 2022 U.S. midterm elections shadow the whole exercise as Biden steps back on the world stage in his first visit to the region as president.



But in between meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, he will visit an array of well-known sites while staying at a historic Jerusalem hotel. Here's a look at some of the expected highlights of Biden's tour before he flies off to Saudi Arabia on Friday.



——



FAMOUS DIGS



The King David Hotel is fully booked this week for Biden and his retinue of hundreds of staff, security and journalists.



It’s Biden’s first time as president bedding down behind the building’s iconic pink limestone façade, which overlooks the domes and minarets of Jerusalem's Old City.



The King David has been a witness to — and sometimes a participant in — Israel's history.



It was opened in 1931, when the area was still governed by British mandatory authorities. A bombing by a Zionist militant group in 1946 struck its southwest facade, killing 91 people. After Israeli independence in 1948, it overlooked a valley in no-man's land.



Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin were photographed having a tense dinner in 1977 ahead of the Camp David Peace...