Adding extra salt to food can cause premature death

Salt plays an essential role in elevating the taste of the food. No matter how well you spice up your cuisine, without salt, it is likely to taste bland and boring. Having said that, there is no wrong in seasoning your food while it's cooking on the stove. However, if you're someone who adds extra salt to their food at the table, you may be at a higher risk of premature death, claims a study involving over 500,000 middle-aged Britons.