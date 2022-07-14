The story behind the BBC's explosive interview with Prince Andrew about his ties to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is being turned into a feature film.The project, titled Scoop, will look at how the network managed...Full Article
Prince Andrew's disastrous BBC interview is being turned into a film
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hugh Grant set to play Prince Andrew in BBC Newsnight interview film
Scoop, which will begin shooting in November, is being written by Peter Moffat.
Tamworth Herald
Prince Andrew: BBC's Newsnight interview to be turned into a film
The feature film will dramatise the story behind the bombshell 2019 Newsnight programme
BBC News