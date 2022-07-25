A royal expert has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not revealing which member of the royal family made allegedly racist comments, as they claimed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.Last week, a book about the Duke...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for not revealing 'royal racist'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left off invite list for the Queen's annual summer getaway
New Zealand Herald
Queen Elizabeth's annual summer break at Balmoral has begun, but some of the royal family will not be joining her. Previous reports..
Advertisement
More coverage
Judge: Prince Harry Can Sue U.K. Government Over Security Plan
Newsy
Watch VideoPrince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the U.K., a judge in London..
Prince Harry tipped to 'expose' Camilla in upcoming memoir
New Zealand Herald
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle 'twinning' in near-identical outfits
New Zealand Herald