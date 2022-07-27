UK airports say travellers are claiming wheelchair assistance to bypass queues after an unexpected spike in use during the July travel chaos.Wheelchair requests have risen by a fifth at London Heathrow and Birmingham airports.On...Full Article
Heathrow boss claims travellers are asking for wheelchairs to bypass queues
