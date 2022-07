Vikrant Rona is currently the talking point of the industry today. The audience is overwhelmed in love with Vikrant Rona’s trance and Kichcha Sudeepa’s on-screen magic. With more than 800 artists used to create the VFX effect in Vikrant Rona, The film is a visual marvel. Anup Bhandari has done a marvelous job with the cinematography and the audience is in awe of it.