The Queen has been dealt another devastating blow, with the loss of a close childhood friend just months after the death of her husband Prince Philip.Lady Myra Butter, a cousin to the Duke of Edinburgh, was a childhood friend of...Full Article
Queen Elizabeth's heartbreak as her childhood friend dies, aged 97
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Queen Elizabeth mourning loss of close childhood friend Lady Myra Butter
Queen Elizabeth is mourning the loss of her childhood friend.
BANG Showbiz