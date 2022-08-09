Airport food can be hit and miss. However, there are more high-quality restaurants popping up at our departure lounges around the world.But there is a secret terminal that Prince William and Kate Middleton use when flying in and...Full Article
Kate Middleton and William's lavish $6300 'secret menu' they always eat at Heathrow
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton and Prince William's indulgent £3,300 VIP airport menu they always eat at Heathrow
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay for a two-hour service in a hidden terminal five spot
Bristol Post