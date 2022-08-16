Queen's 2012 London Olympics stunt double 'threw girlfriend down the stairs'

Queen's 2012 London Olympics stunt double 'threw girlfriend down the stairs'

New Zealand Herald

Published

The Queen's skydiving stunt double at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics faces jail for attacking his girlfriend in a "nasty" case of domestic violence.Gary Connery, 53, who leapt out of a plane dressed as the monarch...

Full Article