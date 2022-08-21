Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry again in a lavish ceremony in Georgia; Check Pics
Published
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in a lavish ceremony in Georgia for a second time.Full Article
Published
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in a lavish ceremony in Georgia for a second time.Full Article
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have tied the knot in a huge wedding ceremony at his $8.9 million Georgia mansion surrounded by..
The bride wore a stunning and dramatic gown — with an even longer veil — for the lavish event, attended by friends and..