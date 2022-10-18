Meghan Markle has slammed a popular game show during the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast. The Duchess of Sussex - who previously worked as an actress - spoke about her time working as a "briefcase girl" on Deal or No Deal...Full Article
Meghan Markle slams popular show in recent podcast episode
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle quit Deal or No Deal after boss' four-word jibe made her feel like 'bimbo'
Meghan opened up about her days working on the US edition of hit TV show Deal or No Deal during the sixth episode of her Spotify..
Daily Record
Was Meghan Markle's gig on Deal or No Deal really that bad?
On Thursday’s taping of The View, Whoopi Goldberg rejected sentiments expressed by Meghan Markle on the most recent episode of..
Lainey Gossip