Dhanteras 2022: Do NOT buy scissors, knives; check 5 things to buy on this auspicious occasion

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is a significant Hindu festival that ushers in Diwali celebrations. The festival of wealth and prosperity is known as Dhanteras. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. The five-day Diwali festival officially starts on this day, also known as Dhanatrayodashi. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea. One of the luckiest and best days to buy expensive items is today. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. Here is a list of auspicious items you must purchase this Dhanteras 2022 in order to bring good fortune and luck your way.