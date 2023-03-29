Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Looks Enchanting And Mysterious As Nandini In New Teaser- Watch
Published
Aishwarya Rai looked enchanting and mysterious in the teaser of 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' she shared before the trailer launch.Full Article
Published
Aishwarya Rai looked enchanting and mysterious in the teaser of 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' she shared before the trailer launch.Full Article
Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi`s..