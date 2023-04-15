“A celebration for 60 years, a celebration for love.” Brighton’s queerest disco dears, DJs Wildblood and Queenie, to bring 30/60 to Patterns Brighton on Sunday, April 30

30/60 is a fundraiser for Pedal People Charity and The Ledward Centre – reflecting our wish to say thanks to two wonders of Brighton LGBTQ+ community who played such a pivotal role in our lives, James Ledward (Gscene) and Freddie Bateman (Scene 22). All our DJs are giving their time for free so we can raise as much money as possible for these two amazing charities. Please do give what you can.