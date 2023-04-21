Twitter removes 'government-funded media' tags, blue checks
Published
Twitter removed the "government-funded media" tag on public broadcasters, including the CBC, on Thursday without any explanation.Full Article
Published
Twitter removed the "government-funded media" tag on public broadcasters, including the CBC, on Thursday without any explanation.Full Article
ViewPBS has joined NPR in quitting Twitter over the social media platform's decision to label their accounts as "government-funded..
Musk also revealed legacy blue checkmarks will finally be removed by next week