Turkish singer sentenced over joke on religious schools
Published
Turkish pop star Gulsen was given a suspended sentence over a remark she made on stage about religious schools. She told the court she did not mean to cause offense.Full Article
Published
Turkish pop star Gulsen was given a suspended sentence over a remark she made on stage about religious schools. She told the court she did not mean to cause offense.Full Article
Pop star Gulsen has been handed a 10-month suspended prison sentence after being convicted of "inciting hatred and enmity" over a..