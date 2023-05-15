BAFTA TV Awards 2023: 'Titanic' Fame Kate Winslet Wins Best Actress For 'I Am Ruth'

BAFTA TV Awards 2023: 'Titanic' Fame Kate Winslet Wins Best Actress For 'I Am Ruth'

Kate Winslet won the Best Leading Actress Award At BAFTA TV Awards 2023 for the series 'I Am Ruth'.

