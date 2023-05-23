How popular Sambar was invented

Though, we are sure that all the dishes in South Indian cuisine have an interesting story behind their invention, but in this article, we will discuss about ‘Sambhar’, which is the quintessential vegetable curry that’s enjoyed with Idli, Dosa, Vada, Uttapam, and what not. The way it is enjoyed with South Indian dishes, one would say it is a dish created in the southern India but it has an interesting history behind the invention. Read more to find out about its interesting history.