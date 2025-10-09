Popular hair loss treatment linked to suicide risk and mental disorders; new study warns
New Israeli research suggests finasteride, a common baldness drug, poses significant mental health risks, including depression and suicidal thoughts. Experts urge regulatory bodies to reassess its safety, citing underreporting of side effects. While the FDA acknowledged depression and suicidal ideation, concerns were reportedly raised earlier. For hair loss, topical minoxidil is presented as a safer alternative.Full Article