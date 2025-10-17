This common morning habit is silently damaging arteries; can increase heart death risk by 87%, says study

IndiaTimes

Medical experts warn that skipping breakfast significantly elevates the risk of clogged arteries and cardiovascular disease. This morning habit disrupts the body's natural rhythm, leading to increased bad cholesterol, higher blood pressure, and inflammation. Prioritizing a nutritious breakfast is crucial for maintaining arterial health and preventing serious heart issues.

