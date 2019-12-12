Global  

Bitcoin Future 2020’s December 21st Online Conference will Discover Future of Bitcoin by Showcasing Experts, Sceptics and Maximalists

The Merkle Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Malta’s Bitcoin Club announce details of their online conference beginning December 21st 2019, to bridge the gap between “Bitcoin Twitter” and the outer world. The conference will see more than 30 speakers including Stephan Livera, Tone Vays, Giacomo Zucco and many more, with tickets as low as €9.99. 5th December, Valletta, Malta: Bitcoin is all about knowledge. Many people think they know everything but they actually have very little understanding. Bitcoin Future 2020 will change this and catch peoples interest at the heart. Bitcoin is not about getting rich quick, but a very beautiful new approach to money that can help millions of people around the

The post Bitcoin Future 2020’s December 21st Online Conference will Discover Future of Bitcoin by Showcasing Experts, Sceptics and Maximalists appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
