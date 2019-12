Payment processing giant Visa warned that hackers are stealing credit card data from the point-of-sales systems at gas pumps, which are becoming increasingly attractive targets for such cybercrime groups due to their lack of secure acceptance technology. Visa said in summer 2019, its Payment Fraud Disruption or PFD teams identified three unique attacks targeting merchant POS systems.

