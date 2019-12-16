Indigenous Groups Deliver Legal Blow To Trans Mountain
Monday, 16 December 2019 () The latest blow to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project came from several First Nations who filed an appeal against the pipeline’s expansion at a federal Canadian court. Reuters reports that the group had argued the federal government had failed to consult them on the project properly. As a result, beginning today, the Federal Court of Appeal will begin hearings on the issue. These follow a second consultation by the government with First Nations, which took place earlier this year. According to the plaintiffs, however, that consultation…