Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Aurora Cannabis Inc: The Most Overlooked Reason to Consider ACB Stock

Profit Confidential Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Aurora Cannabis Inc: The Most Overlooked Reason to Consider ACB StockThis Pot Stock Deserves a Look
If you’ve been following the cannabis industry, you’ll likely have seen the name *Aurora Cannabis Inc* (NYSE:ACB) in the headlines.

The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based company is one of the few pot stocks that trades on the New York Stock Exchange, thus gaining a lot of mainstream attention. Back in its home country, ACB stock is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Now, being a well-known pot stock also.

The post Aurora Cannabis Inc: The Most Overlooked Reason to Consider ACB Stock appeared first on Profit Confidential.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aurora Cannabis Joins The Pot Stock Earnings Miss Club [Video]Aurora Cannabis Joins The Pot Stock Earnings Miss Club

Aurora Cannabis is the newest member of the pot-stocks earnings-miss club. The Canadian recreational cannabis company late on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and sales that missed analysts'..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buds & Duds: Cannabis stocks in sea of red as companies feel the pinch from cash crunch

Cannabis indices were down Tuesday as a looming cash crunch is leaving some marijuana companies teetering on the verge of going bust. The cannabis industry’s...
Proactive Investors

Down 60% in 3 Months, Is Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) a Buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB)(NYSE:ACB) has taken a beating over the past few months, but there is still hope in the long term.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.