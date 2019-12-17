China And The Philippines Finally Agree To Cooperate In The South China Sea
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () The Chinese and Philippine foreign ministers sealed an agreement for the two countries to pursue joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, Xinhua reports. The talks between the two countries on the South China Sea’s oil and gas potential and how to exploit it have been going on for years. An agreement has been difficult to reach, however, mostly because of China’s territorial claims to the basin, which cover nearly the entirety of it. Even so, earlier this year, the presidents of China and the Philippines reached something…
CHINA — Arsenal's German midfielder, Mesut Ozil took to social media to condemn China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims. China retaliated by removing Arsenal's English Premier League fixture from state TV.
In his social media post, Ozil, who is a Muslim, called Uighurs, "warriors who resist...