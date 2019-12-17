Global  

China And The Philippines Finally Agree To Cooperate In The South China Sea

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The Chinese and Philippine foreign ministers sealed an agreement for the two countries to pursue joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, Xinhua reports. The talks between the two countries on the South China Sea’s oil and gas potential and how to exploit it have been going on for years. An agreement has been difficult to reach, however, mostly because of China’s territorial claims to the basin, which cover nearly the entirety of it. Even so, earlier this year, the presidents of China and the Philippines reached something…
