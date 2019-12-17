Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IEA: Asia Keeps Global Coal Demand Stable Until 2024

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Although coal demand is expected to decrease this year, it will remain largely stable until 2024, driven by continued strong demand in major Asian economies such as India and China, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Coal 2019 report on Tuesday. While coal-fired electricity generation in the United States and Europe is falling to levels unseen in decades, major Asian markets, including India and Southeast Asia, and the world’s biggest coal producer and consumer, China, will keep overall global coal demand steady over the next…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.