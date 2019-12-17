IEA: Asia Keeps Global Coal Demand Stable Until 2024

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 20 hours ago )

Although coal demand is expected to decrease this year, it will remain largely stable until 2024, driven by continued strong demand in major Asian economies such as India and China, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Coal 2019 report on Tuesday. While coal-fired electricity generation in the United States and Europe is falling to levels unseen in decades, major Asian markets, including India and Southeast Asia, and the world's biggest coal producer and consumer, China, will keep overall global coal demand steady over the next…


