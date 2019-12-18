Global  

Justin Sun Riles Community With $1 Million Donation to Greta Thunberg

The Cointelegraph Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Justin Sun Riles Community With $1 Million Donation to Greta ThunbergJustin Sun says he will donate $1 million to the young Swedish activist Great Thunberg’s climate crisis campaign
