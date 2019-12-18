Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US Admits Sanctions Can’t Stop Russia-led Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The U.S. sanctions aimed at derailing the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany came too late to have a meaningful effect on a nearly completed project, two senior U.S. Administration officials told Bloomberg on Wednesday. The U.S. Senate passed on Tuesday the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a massive defense bill that includes slapping sanctions on companies helping Russia’s gas giant Gazprom to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. President Donald Trump has said he would quickly sign the bill, which…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline could freeze construction

US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline could freeze construction 01:00

 After President Trump signed a bill on Friday that introduces sanctions on anyone involved in the project, one key company, Allseas, is stopping work.View on euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.