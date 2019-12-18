US Admits Sanctions Can’t Stop Russia-led Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

The U.S. sanctions aimed at derailing the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany came too late to have a meaningful effect on a nearly completed project, two senior U.S. Administration officials told Bloomberg on Wednesday. The U.S. Senate passed on Tuesday the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a massive defense bill that includes slapping sanctions on companies helping Russia’s gas giant Gazprom to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. President Donald Trump has said he would quickly sign the bill, which… 👓 View full article

