Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Thailand Integrates Blockchain to E-Visa System for Higher Security

The Cointelegraph Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Thailand Integrates Blockchain to E-Visa System for Higher SecurityFive million Thailand visitors from 20 countries will soon be able to apply for Visa On Arrival using benefits of blockchain technology
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cryptdano

🌑The_Walking_Daedalus🌑 RT @Cointelegraph: Thailand will soon apply blockchain to its digital Visa On Arrival https://t.co/4csLb3PUky 19 seconds ago

realohhaimark

MarkM @iamjosephyoung Not only Korea, but Thailand is also moving quick where they’re integrating Blockchain (*via… https://t.co/8lP81GZDSE 51 seconds ago

rik_kornaat

Rik kornaat RT @thecryptorep: (Thailand Integrates Blockchain to E-Visa System for Higher Security) https://t.co/d8BbeVZsRl https://t.co/vK3lDLypRU htt… 3 minutes ago

TerryJones0001

Lord Snooty of Bitcoin⚡Jan 3rd Proof of Keys🔑 Thailand Integrates Blockchain to E-Visa System for Higher Security https://t.co/wlSkWz9YJC 10 minutes ago

DecentralizedF

Decentralized Foundation Thailand Integrates Blockchain to E-Visa System for Higher Security https://t.co/j1DIWN7aiq #decentralizedfoundation #blockchain #Thailand 20 minutes ago

thomas_lub

Crypto Giraffe A new post: Thailand Integrates Blockchain to E-Visa System for Higher Security is added on https://t.co/tghIQyOMSg… https://t.co/aaiCL1NdkI 31 minutes ago

CryptoTelegram_

Crypto Telegram Thailand Integrates Blockchain to E-Visa System for Higher Security https://t.co/0Go0qX89hR 32 minutes ago

Rakamoto

Blockchain News #Thailand, one of the most-visited countries in the #world, will soon apply #blockchain to its #Electronic #Visa On… https://t.co/P07hAfESWT 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.