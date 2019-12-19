Global  

China Removes U.S. Oil Products From Tariff List

OilPrice.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A few days after the United States and China announced a phase-one trade deal, Beijing announced it had removed six chemicals and oil derivatives from its list of tariffed U.S. imports. The exemption will be in force for 12 months, ending on December 26, 2020, Reuters reports, citing a statement by the Chinese Finance Ministry. The list of six products includes a type of high-density polyethylene and a low-density polyethylene—both petrochemical products—as well as white oil and food-grade petroleum wax. Beijing has also removed an…
