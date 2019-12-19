Why Utah Is Turning Perfectly Good Beer Into Natural Gas

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

The state of Utah dumped earlier this month US$18,000 worth of drinkable beer, sending the liquid to an anaerobic digester to turn it into natural gas and fertilizers together with other food waste. The reason for the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) dumping 275 cases of bottled and canned beer was a new state law that raised the maximum allowable alcohol volume (AVB) on beer that is being sold at grocery stores. The maximum ABV for beer sold at grocery or convenience stores was lifted to 5 percent from 4 percent as…


