Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Every sector on the S&P/ASX 200 (Index:^AXJO) (ASX:XJO) index will likely register gains in 2019 but if you are wondering what stocks to pick for 2020, here are a few ideas.



The post Citigroup picks the best ASX industrial stocks to buy for 2020 appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

